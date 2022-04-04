Controversy rages after Cabinet Division notification

ISLAMABAD: After a notification by the Cabinet Division to denotify Imran Khan as prime minister upon the dissolution of the National Assembly on Sunday, the country had no Prime Minister till midnight.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has not issued a notification under Article 94 of the Constitution asking the outgoing prime minister to continue to hold office until his successor is appointed. The Article says: “94-Prime Minister continuing in office. The President may ask the Prime Minister to continue to hold the office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister.”

In the meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has declined to consult the outgoing Prime Minister for the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister since he has severely disputed the process of dissolution of the National Assembly.

He termed it unconstitutional. The process of the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister has to be completed within three days after the dissolution of the National Assembly. Sources in the Presidency told The News late Sunday evening that the notification for Imran Khan to continue till the appointment of a caretaker PM would be issued but it hasn’t been released yet.

The Article doesn’t make biding on the President to ask Imran Khan to continue till his successor is appointed. The successor would definitely be a caretaker but Shehbaz Sharif has already rejected the ruling of the National Assembly deputy speaker that discarded the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The rejection authorized him to dissolve the National Assembly and by the virtue of it, Imran Khan and his cabinet ceased to exist. Imran Khan hasn’t made any communication with Shehbaz Sharif on the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister.

It has been learnt that the Supreme Court’s suo motu action has frightened the Presidency and despite insistence by Imran Khan, Dr. Alvi is reluctant to issue the notification. The President’s media chief, Akhtar Muneer, was requested on Sunday midnight to provide the notification if issued. However, he did not respond. Earlier, he had promised to provide it upon its issuance.