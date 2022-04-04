Police say four imposters arrested

PESHAWAR: The local police on Sunday arrested four persons for allegedly impersonating officials of a law-enforcement agency and recovered automatic weapons and fake documents from them.
An official said the Sarband police intercepted a vehicle coming from Bara.The inmates of the car introduced themselves as officials of the law enforcement agency. However, when police interrogated the four — Ijaz, Amin, Anas and Abbas – they proved to be imposters.
