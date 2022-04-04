Youth strangles sister to death for honour

NOWSHERA: A youth allegedly strangled his sister and then threw her body into the river from a bridge in Misri Banda area in the jurisdiction of Akora Khattak Police Station on Sunday.

The police said that one Ajmal, a resident of Bypass Road in Mingora, had pressed the throat of his sister Naila, who had married a man against the will of the family.They said that the accused was fleeing after committing the crime but the local residents grabbed him before he could escape.

The accused told the police that his sister had married one Irfan, a resident of Akora Khattak

who was already married and had four children, without the consent of the family.He said that this act of his sister had angered him so he took the extreme step to end her life by strangling her and throwing her body into the River Kabul.The police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.