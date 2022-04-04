My numbers were higher than opposition’s: Pervaiz

LAHORE: PMLQ leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said Sunday his side was fully prepared and numbers were higher than the opposition’s.

He was talking to media along with Muhammad Basharat Raja, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and other members of the Punjab Assembly outside the Punjab Assembly.He said that after the uproar and commotion of PML-N in the Punjab Assembly, the Deputy Speaker had no option but to adjourn the session till April 6.

He said: “When the election process started, those who were elected on PTI tickets, our people went and told them (opposition) that this is not your place. When they started coming towards us, the opposition members attacked them and then everyone saw what happened.”

Ch Parvez Elahi said that there is no thought of dissolving the Punjab Assembly .He said: “I have a very old and friendly relationship with Chaudhry Sarwar. Whatever he says, I will not say anything against him. Allah knows what the future of Chaudhry Sarwar will be. The Prime Minister did me a favor six days ago. You have been enjoying the governorship for three and a half years.”

To a question, Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi said both Abdul Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen have been disengaged. Aleem Khan should quit this job and work for the societies. The whole scenario will be cleared on April 6, he added.