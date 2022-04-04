Lazio beat Sassuolo to keep up hunt for Europe

MILAN: Lazio bounced back from Rome derby defeat with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Saturday which got their push for European football back on track.

Goals in each half from Manuel Lazzari and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic were enough to take Maurizio Sarri’s side up to fifth, a point ahead of Atalanta and Roma, who hammered their capital city rivals 3-0 before the international break.