Desalting of Hanna Lake ordered for canoeing activities

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana has ordered the desalting of main canal of Hanna lake on priority basis to promote canoeing sports.

He stated this during his visit to the HDWSA, the province’s first and only International Canoeing and Rowing Olympic sports training center at Hanna Lake.

The founder of HDWSA Hayatullah Khan Durrani briefed the Chief Secretary about the role of the academy as about 37 yearly activities are carried out there under the umbrella of Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation.

“National players of canoeing and rowing are trained here under the supervisions of qualified coaches as per International Canoe Federation (ICF) rules,” said Hayatullah.