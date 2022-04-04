Asean win subsidiary Polo Cup final

ISLAMABAD: Team Asean won the subsidiary final of the Twin City Challenge Polo Cup 2022 after outpacing Shahtaj by a close margin of 8½-6 here at Islamabad Club Polo Ground.

For Asean, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Jalal Arslan and Hashim Asad were in great form and amused the spectators with their marvelous mallet and pony work. They contributed three goals each for the winning team while Haider Asad converted the remaining two goals.

From team Shahtaj, Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi and Matias Vial Perez also displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques and contributed with two goals each while Sheikh Adil Waheed and Usman Abrar slammed in one goal apiece but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit and they lost the crucial match by 6-8½.

The match rolled into action with Asean having a half goal handicap advantage and they added one more goal in their tally to make it 1½-0. Shahtaj bounced back in great style by banging in a beautiful brace to earn a slight 2-1½ lead. Asean showed their class in the second chukker and hammered a hat-trick of goals against two by Shahtaj, thus taking a slight lead of 4½-4 lead.

Asean dominated the match in the third chukker, where they thrashed in three back-to-back goals while Shahtaj could convert only one goal. By the end of the third chukker chukker, Asean were enjoying a lead of 7½-5. Both sides could add just one goal in the fourth and last chukker, with Asean winning the crucial encounter by 8½-6.

BN Polo Team and Kalabagh Team will play for the main title.