Australia, led by Healy’s 170, lift World Cup

CHRISTCHURCH: Australia, led by a sublime 170 from Alyssa Healy, rewrote the record books to beat a valiant England by 71 runs in the Women’s World Cup final in Christchurch on Sunday.
Australia amassed a daunting 356 for five but the defending champions England, faced with a record target, kept up the run rate but ran out of wickets to be dismissed for 285 in the 44th over, with Nat Sciver unbeaten on 148.
“Unbelievable,” player-of-the-match and player-of-the-tournament Healy said of her innings — the highest in any women’s or men’s World Cup.
“Never in my wildest dreams I ever thought to do anything like that.
“Our team sets out to win events like this and you want to contribute to that, don’t you? I just really enjoyed being out there.”
The victory continued Australia’s dominance of the 50-over format with their seventh title from 12 World Cups and extended their one-day international record to 38 wins from 39 matches over the past four years.
“To come out and perform so well through the whole tournament, to be honest, is pretty amazing and I think we deserved the victory today,” Australian captain Meg Lanning said, paying special tribute to Healy.
“It was incredible. To do it in a World Cup final. She’s just able to come out and play so well and some of those shots she was playing were ridiculous.”
Against England, Australia lost the toss but nothing else.
Knight put Australia into bat, noting her side had bowled “outstandingly well” at Hagley Oval, but Australian openers Perry and Rachael Haynes were not listening.
They showed patience, scoring a sedate 26 off the first eight overs before Healy went on the rampage, paying the bowlers no respect as she pounded all points of the boundary with 26 fours.
Her 170, off just 138 deliveries, was the highest score in a women’s or men’s World Cup final, the highest score in this tournament and contributed to her tournament record of 509 runs, eclipsing the 497, set by Haynes earlier in the same innings.
The Healy and Haynes 160-run opening stand was a record partnership for any wicket in a World Cup final.
Score Board
England won the toss
Australia Innings
Healy † st †Jones b Shrubsole 170
Haynes c Beaumont b Ecclestone 68
Mooney c Sciver b Shrubsole 62
Gardner run out (Cross/Shrubsole) 1
Lanning (c) c Beaumont b Shrubsole 10
McGrath not out 80
Perry not out 17
Extras: (b 4, lb 2, w 14) 20
Total: (50 Ov, RR: 7.12) 356/5
Did not bat: Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Fall: 1-160, 29.1 ov, 2-316, 45.3 ov, 3-318, 45.6 ov, 4-331, 47.2 ov, 5-331, 47.3 ov
Bowling: Katherine Brunt 10-0-69-0, Anya Shrubsole 10-0-46-3, Nat Sciver 8-0-65-0, Charlie Dean 4-0-34-0, Sophie Ecclestone 10-0-71-1, Kate Cross 8-0-65-0
England Innings (Target: 357 runs)
Beaumont lbw b Schutt 27
Wyatt b Schutt 4
Knight (c) lbw b King 26
Sciver not out 148
Jones † c King b Jonassen 20
Dunkley b King 22
Brunt st †Healy b King 1
Ecclestone lbw b McGrath 3
Cross c & b Jonassen 2
Dean c Jonassen b Gardner 21
Shrubsole c Gardner b Jonassen 1
Extras: (lb 4, w 6) 10
Total: (43.4 Ov, RR: 6.52) 285
Fall: 1-12, 2.1 ov, 2-38, 6.3 ov, 3-86, 14.6 ov, 4-129, 20.3 ov, 5-179, 27.6 ov, 6-191, 29.4 ov, 7-206, 32.4 ov, 8-213, 33.4 ov, 9-278, 42.3 ov, 10-285, 43.4 ov
Bowling: Megan Schutt 8-0-42-2, Darcie Brown 7-0-57-0, Alana King 10-0-64-3, Tahlia McGrath 8-0-46-1, Jess Jonassen 8.4-0-57-3, Ashleigh Gardner 2-0-15-1
Series Result: Australia Women won the Women’s World Cup
Result: Aus Women won by 71 runs
Woman of the match: Alyssa Healy (AUS)
Woman of the series: Alyssa Healy (AUS)
Umpires: Kim Cotton, Lauren Agenbag
