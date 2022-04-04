BD lose top three in pursuit of 274 against SA

DURBAN, South Africa: Bangladesh lost three wickets in quick succession as they set out in search of their first Test win against South Africa on the fourth day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Bangladesh, set to make 274 to win, were teetering at 11 for three at the close, with South African spinners Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj taking all three wickets inside five overs with the new ball.

Off-spinner Harmer had Shadman Islam caught at slip for nought in the second over before left-armer Keshav Maharaj took two wickets in his third over.

Maharaj bowled first innings century-maker Mahmudul Hasan Jay for four with a ball which drifted in and found a gap between bat and pad.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque edged two runs before he went back on his stumps and was trapped leg before wicket.

The late afternoon collapse undid much of the good work Bangladesh had done with a superb bowling and fielding performance earlier in the day.

South Africa appeared to be in control of the match when they reached 105 for one at lunch in their second innings.

But Bangladesh came back strongly to bowl out the home side for 204.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain took three for 40, while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan took three for 85 in 35 overs.

Dean Elgar made 64, his second half-century of the match, and newcomer Ryan Rickelton was stranded on 39 not when the last three wickets fell for two runs in seven balls.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the toss

South Africa 1ST Innings 367

Bangladesh 1ST Innings 298

South Africa 2nd Innings

Erwee lbw b Ebadot Hossain 8

Elgar (c) lbw b Taskin 64

Petersen c Mahmudul b Mehidy 36

Bavuma c Yasir b Ebadot 4

Rickelton not out 39

Verreynne †c Shadman b Mehidy 6

Mulder c Yasir b Mehidy 11

Maharaj lbw b Taskin Ahmed 5

Harmer run out (sub [Nurul Hasan]) 11

Williams run out ( Islam/†Liton Das) 0

Olivier lbw b Ebadot Hossain 0

Extras: (b 12, lb 7, w 1) 20

Total: (74 Ov, RR: 2.75) 204

Fall: 1-48, 18.3 ov, 2-116, 37.3 ov, 3-126, 42.4 ov, 4-126, 43.4 ov, 5-148, 52.1 ov, 6-168, 64.1 ov, 7-183, 65.4 ov, 8-202, 72.5 ov, 9-204, 73.1 ov, 10-204, 73.6 ov

Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 13-1-33-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35-6-85-3, Najmul Hossain Shanto 1-0-3-0, Ebadot Hossain 13-1-40-3, Mominul Haque 1-1-0-0, Taskin Ahmed 11-1-24-2

Bangladesh 2nd Innings (Target: 274 Runs)

Mahmudul Hasan b Maharaj 4

Shadman Islam c Petersen b Harmer 0

Najmul Hossain not out 5

Mominul(c) lbw b Maharaj 2

Mushfiqur not out 0

Extras: 0

Total: (6 Ov, RR: 1.83) 11/3

Yet to bat: Litton Das †, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Fall: 1-4, 1.2 ov, 2-6, 4.1 ov, 3-8, 4.5 ov

Bowling: Keshav Maharaj 3-0-7-2, Simon Harmer 3-1-4-1

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Marais Erasmus