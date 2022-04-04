Knight disappointed but ‘proud of the fight’

CHRISTCHURCH: England captain Heather Knight said after losing the World Cup final against Australia on Sunday that she was very disappointed but really proud of the fight that they put on.

“I’m very disappointed but really proud of Nat (Sciver) and the fight she put on,” she said after her side’s 71-run defeat.

“We, unfortunately, didn’t have anyone with her to be able to really maximise two set batters. We can take a lot of pride in what we’ve done as a group, the way we fought throughout the competition to be in this position and the way we fought tonight.”

Knight said it had been a “50-50” call when she put Australia in upon winning the toss but, in hindsight, she wouldn’t have changed it. “Something Australia do really well as a batting unit is when they get a partnership together they really make it a match-defining partnership,” Knight said. “They’re really ruthless with that and they extend those big partnerships, and I think it’s something we can certainly do a little bit better as a side.”

Sciver said the disappointment of scoring an unbeaten century in a losing cause against Australia earlier in the World Cup had stuck with her. “After the first match, getting so close, I guess the disappointment was something that stuck with me,” she said. “Getting a century against the top-ranked team was really special as well, so it’s weird how it’s worked out, how it’s been against Australia.

“With my batting over this tournament, I felt pretty confident and I’d probably not done as well as I had expected having felt that way, so it’s nice to end with a good score, but it would have been nicer to have the trophy,” she added.

“When Charlie Dean was there, we had a really good chat,” Sciver said. “If we were there with two or three overs to spare, we knew that it would be a big ask but there would be a chance we could get over the line.