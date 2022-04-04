Out of water

Pakistan is likely to face an acute shortage of water by 2025, according to a report by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR). It is shocking that no government has taken serious steps to deal with this problem. A major chunk of the country’s revenues is spent on repaying loans. It is regrettable that Pakistan is unable to spend the required amount to tackle environment problems. The federal government should take possible measures before it is too late.

Manzar Bozdar

Ghotki