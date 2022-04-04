Dangerous living

Kohi Goth is a small village located in Malir, Karachi. It is home to a considerably large population that has been facing so many issues for quite some time now. Besides the fact that the area has no electricity, the issue of contaminated water is also playing havoc with the lives of residents. Wastewater from the factories located in the area mixes with potable water lines and goes straight to people’s houses. Due to the consumption of this water, people are falling ill and contracting various types of diseases such as malaria, skin diseases, sore throat, etc. Last year, a few people died after consuming this harmful and dangerous water.

Our complaints are not being heard by the local bodies, which is disheartening. The authorities are requested again to pay attention to this issue.

Ali Haider Noor

Karachi