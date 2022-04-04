Saving our children

Right to education is one of the fundamental rights of every person. The development of any nation certainly depends on its people’s education. It is quite shocking that ever since the education sector has been taken over by the private sector, this right has become an unaffordable luxury. Almost all education institutions are being run on a for-profit model, where the focus is on charging exorbitant fees.
Because of these issues, our children are being deprived of quality education. They do not have essential skills. All education institutions should try and fix these issues to save the future of our children.
Nizam Ahmed
Karachi
