Fixing healthcare

This is to draw the attention of the Punjab government to the issues that patients regularly face at Services Hospital Jail Road, Lahore. The hospital lacks essential facilities. In its emergency ward, a single bed is shared by two patients. The shortage of staff at the hospital means that the place remains crowded all the time. This creates a lot of problems for people who are critically ill and need immediate care, as they have to wait for hours to receive treatment. It is true that this hospital is visited by people from low-income families and the middle class. But this shouldn’t be a reason for the hospital’s poor management.

It is true that in our country the rich always get heard. Institutions where they go remain top-notch and offer the best services. It is unfortunate that hospitals that are meant to cater the middle class are left on their own. The hospital management is responsible for dealing with this issue. The provincial government should also focus on this serious issue. These problems should be resolved because our country can never develop unless its people have access to basic needs and resources. Our health is our first priority. It shouldn’t be neglected.

Muqaddas Shahzadi

Lahore