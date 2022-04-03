PFUJ urges govt to avoid extra-constitutional steps

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Saturday took exception to various statements of some federal ministers, seeking establishment’s intervention in the wake of current political situation, arising out of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, and urged the government to refrain from ultra-constitutional steps that would derail democracy in the country.

In a joint statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi expressed anguish over the statement of Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, who sought the establishment’s intervention, saying the establishment should intervene and call for early elections after the sacred month of Ramazan and ban all those political parties who brought the no-confidence motion as a result of conspiracy of a foreign country.

“This act of the federal minister is unreasonable and condemnable, as he is holding a responsible post. The PFUJ demands from him an utmost responsible behavior,” the statement said.

The PFUJ leaders said: “tabling the no-confidence motion is a constitutional step and constitutional right of the opposition parties, which demands respect and fulfillment from the government.”

“It is strange that the ministers of the ruling party, instead of resolving serious issues confronted by a common man and following constitutional process in the parliament, are asking people to take to streets and take law into their hands, which is really condemnable,” they said.

The PFUJ leadership said that the “constitutional battles” are always fought in the parliament or for the interpretation of the Constitution, these are taken to the superior judiciary but not taken to the streets and that too in the federal capital.

“Inviting the establishment’s intervention is a dangerous course that may derail the democratic process, and may benefit Sheikh Rasheed and some other like-minded people but for a short time,” they said.

No step will be acceptable which may create chaos and anarchy in the country, they said, adding: the “country cannot afford any unconstitutional steps, which are against the desires and expectations of the people of Pakistan.”

The PFUJ leaders said: “we stand with the Constitution and democracy and demand strengthening of the democratic institutions, supremacy of Constitution, parliament, independence of judiciary and press freedom in such a situation.”