Gangsters continue looting spree

Rawalpindi: Gangsters, continuing their looting spree, took away cash, vehicles, mobile phone sets, gold ornaments and other valuables to the tune of Rs10 million, hitting different houses and shops in and around the city.
The robbers shot wounded a shopkeeper on resistance in broad daylight in a shopping centre falling in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station.
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists on Saturday took exception to various statements of some federal...
Islamabad: To avoid law and order situation on the day of ‘No Confidence’ voting against Prime Minister Imran...
SUKKUR: A station house officer was killed and two other policemen injured in an exchange of fire with the criminals...
LAHORE: The security plan has been issued to maintain law and order situation in the province during Ramazan.According...
LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday attended the Punjab Assembly session and also met...
LAHORE: Speakers at a meeting of Milli Yakjehti Council on Saturday said the successive rulers of the country did not...
