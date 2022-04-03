 
close
Sunday April 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Gangsters continue looting spree

By Our crime correspondent
April 03, 2022

Rawalpindi: Gangsters, continuing their looting spree, took away cash, vehicles, mobile phone sets, gold ornaments and other valuables to the tune of Rs10 million, hitting different houses and shops in and around the city.

The robbers shot wounded a shopkeeper on resistance in broad daylight in a shopping centre falling in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station.

Comments