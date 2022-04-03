Section 144 imposed in capital

Islamabad: To avoid law and order situation on the day of ‘No Confidence’ voting against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the district administration has imposed Section 144 and completely banned pillion riding in the federal capital, Islamabad for a day. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad has issued a notification in this regard here on Saturday.

To avoid any untoward incident during the ‘No Confidence’ voting against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (today), the district administration has completely sealed the ‘Red Zone’ area with big containers and barbed wires and tightened security in the federal capital, Islamabad. The local administration has also prohibited all kinds of gatherings in areas in and outside the ‘Red Zone’ within a one-kilometre radius on Sunday.

A notification issued by Islamabad’s district magistrate prohibits ‘all kinds of gatherings of 5 or more persons, processions/rallies and demonstrations inside the Red Zone.

“Area west from the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Murree Road including new Embassy of China, Area South of University Road up to the 4th Avenue, Area South of Khayaban-e-Iqbal from 4th Avenue up to Ataturk Avenue, Area East of Ataturk Avenue up to Jinnah Avenue, Area East of Embassy Road up to Shahrah-e-Suhrawardy, Area North of Shahrah-e-Suhrawardy up to Serena Chowk, Area North of Dhokri Chowk (Convention Centre Chowk on Kashmir Highway) up to the intersection of Murree Road and 3rd Avenue) and areas outside the Red Zone within a 1-kilometre radius from the outer periphery of the Red Zone on all sides,” it added.

Punjab Metro Bus Authority (PMBA) has also decided to stop the metro bus service here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday.

The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Director Madam Shumaila said that we suspend bus service in unusual circumstances. We cannot take any kind of risk for the lives of the public, she said.

The local administration, Rawalpindi also directed to beef up security all around the city. The law enforcement agencies have decided to deploy police officials all around Faizabad.

The reliable sources also informed ‘The News’ that district administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have provided teargas shells, rubber bullets, and other necessary things for police officials to control the law and order situation all around in twin cities, particularly around ‘Red Zone’.