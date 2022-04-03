 
Sunday April 03, 2022
SHO killed, two cops injured in Katcha area operation

By Our Correspondent
April 03, 2022

SUKKUR: A station house officer was killed and two other policemen injured in an exchange of fire with the criminals at Shah Bhello of the Katcha area in Shikarpur.

The police said the criminals had attacked on a police van at Shah Bhello of the Katcha area in Shikarpur, in which a SHO SI Abdul Ghani Jehoo was killed and two other policemen injured in an exchange of fire. The body and injured were shifted to Shikarpur Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

