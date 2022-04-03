Lawyers manhandle protesting teachers over roadblock

LAHORE: An unpleasant situation developed at teachers’ sit-in outside Punjab Civil Secretariat on Saturday when some lawyers allegedly manhandled the protesting teachers for blocking a road for almost a month.
A public college’s teachers have been observing the sit-in outside the civil secretariat for 27 days demanding pay and service protection. On Saturday, some lawyers from nearby courts visited the camp and asked the teachers to end their protest as they (the lawyers) had been facing difficulties in reaching courts.
The teachers refused to do so, observing that a peaceful protest was their right and they did not mean to create problems for others. The lawyers got infuriated and allegedly manhandled some teachers.
