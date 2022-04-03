Viral audio of Zartaj Gul: ‘Don’t write America on banners,’ Zartaj tells workers

KARACHI: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has appealed from the workers of Pakistan Tahreek-E-Insaf to protest against the expected ousting of the Prime Minister Imran Khan but also cautioned them not to write America on the banners.

In a viral audio message, Zartaj Gul was heard as saying, “You don’t have to take out a rally, only stage a sit-in with banners to block the roads. The banners need to be inscribed with the words, we are standing with the leader of the Muslim Ummah,” adding, “You also have to get the words printed on the banners that we won’t let this injustice to happen.”

While talking to Geo News, Zartaj Gul has admitted that the leaked viral audio belonged to her.

In the audio message, she also asked the workers not to mention the name of the USA on the banners but to write the slogans, “No to vote sellers.”

She also asked the workers to have separate banners with the picture of Imran Khan and the inscription - “We are standing with Imran Khan.”

She told Geo News that many countries were involved in the conspiracy against the incumbent government; however, she refused to name any of the countries.