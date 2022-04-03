‘194 POs nabbed, 154kg drugs seized in March’

MARDAN: As many as 194 proclaimed offenders have been arrested and 154kg drugs recovered in the district during the month of March, a senior official said on Saturday.

Discussing the statistics at a crime review meeting, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan asked the officials to expedite actions against street crime, land mafia drugs and others.

The meeting was informed that during the month of March, Mardan district police had seized 145kg charas, over 4kg heroin, 4.7kg crystal meth (ice) and 40 litres liquor. The police also arrested 194 men wanted in various criminal cases along with 76 accomplices, 181 drug smugglers, and 115 accused in aerial firing and fire cracking incidents.

The cops also recovered 34 Kalashnikovs, 15 Kalakovs, 25 rifles, 42 shotguns, 652 pistols, and more than 10,000 bullets during the outgoing month.