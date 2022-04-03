Water supply restored in Baizai canal

PESHAWAR: Senior officials of the provincial Irrigation Department took notice of complaints of farmers in Katlang Tehsil of Mardan district and restored water supply in the Baizai Irrigation channel.

Chief Engineer Irrigation Department Nasir Ghafoor Khan and Superintendent Engineer Malakand Circle Sohail Khan along with other staff of the department removed a fault that had stopped water supply in the channel.

Baizai Irrigation Channel Project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs3.5 billion and was expected to irrigate 25,000 acres of agricultural land in Mardan and Malakand districts.

The project includes a canal of 39 kilometers starting from Wartair Dobandi (Malakand) and ending up at Matta town of Katlang Tehsil in Mardan district.

Sohail Khan spent a busy day in the field and learned about the problems of the farmers.

Haji Khan Daraz, a prominent farmer and landowner of Ghundo village in Katlang Tehsil appreciated efforts of the Irrigation Department for removing the fault and restoring water supply. He said the affected farmers expressed gratitude to the high-ups of the Irrigation Department and hoped that they would ensure uninterrupted water supply in the Baizai irrigation channel.

Haji Khan Daraz said farming has become very costly and if water supply was suspended in critical seasons it caused them heavy losses.

It merits a mention here that the project had developed a fault in March that suspended water supply damaging the standing crops and orchards in the area.

The affected farmers have expressed gratitude to the high-ups of the Irrigation Department and hoped that uninterrupted water supply would be maintained in the Baizai Irrigation Channel.