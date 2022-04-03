Prolonged power outage in Mansehra slammed

MANSEHRA: The commercial and domestic consumers on Saturday complained that the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) was suspending power supply from 9am to 4pm in the city and its suburbs, adversely affecting the routine life.

“The Ramazan is approaching and business activities are flourishing but the prolonged power outage has adversely affected our business,” Fayyaz Solaria, a trader leader, told reporters on Saturday.

He said that the business community was yet to fully recover from the adverse effects of the coronavirus and in such a situation the suspension of the electricity was affecting their businesses.

“If Pesco doesn’t end the prolonged power outage the traders would come onto streets against it,” Solaria maintained. He added that the traders also met with the Pesco high-ups and sought an end to the prolonged power outages but to no avail.

A domestic consumer Mohammad Arif said that there was hot weather and children and families couldn’t remain without fans and coolers. “A prolonged power outage is being carried out in the area against the claim of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government,” he added.

Arif said that if the current prolonged power outage was not ended the people would come onto the streets to protest against Pesco.

RESULT WITHHELD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has withheld the results of the Baffa-Pakhal Tehsil Council as the polling was suspended following a brawl between two groups at the Schain Kalan Polling Station.

“We have withheld results of Baffa-Pakhal tehsil and re-polling date will shortly be announced,” Nazima Shaheen, the tehsil returning officer Baffa-Pakhal, told reporters on Saturday.

She added that the results were withheld following the presiding officer of the polling station No 61 situated at the Rural Health Centre, Schain.

“We have already declared the election at this polling station as terminated and the ECP will announce a fresh polling date,” Shaheen added.

Sardar Shah Khan of the PM-N aspirant of the tehsil council Baffa-Pakhal has been leading with 42133 votes against 31943 of the PTI aspirant Abdul Shakoor Khan.