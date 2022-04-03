Martyred cop laid to rest

BARA: A cop, who was martyred by two unidentified persons on Friday night in Maidan area in Tirah valley in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, was laid to rest.
The funeral prayer of Israrullah Afridi was offered at the police lines in Shakas Levies Centre. District Police Officer Imran Khan, Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad SP Investigation Abdul Salam Khalid, DSP Nawaz Khan, elders, and social figures attended the funeral. Israrullah was stabbed to death in Bar Qambarkhel in the Maidan area in Tirah.
