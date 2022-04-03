200 detained

Przemysl, Poland: The once sleepy city of Przemysl, on Poland’s border with Ukraine, has rallied since Russia...
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kyiv region" after invading Russian forces retreated from...
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine on Saturday said photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin was found dead near the capital...
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Police in Kyrgyzstan detained around 20 activists who defied court bans on rallies related to...
Bucha, Ukraine: Almost 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter town outside Ukraine’s...
Meyrin, Switzerland: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reawakened interest in Switzerland’s concrete nuclear...
