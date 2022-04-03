 
close
Sunday April 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

200 detained

By AFP
April 03, 2022

Moscow: Russian police detained 200 people on Saturday at protests against Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, an NGO said.

OVD-Info, which monitors arrests during protests, said police had detained at least 176 people during demonstrations in 14 cities in Russia.

Comments