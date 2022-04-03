Ukrainian journalist killed

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine on Saturday said photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin was found dead near the capital Kyiv after going missing two weeks ago and accused the Russian army of having killed him.

"He went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kyiv region. His body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1," presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.