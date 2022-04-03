 
Sunday April 03, 2022
300 people buried in ‘mass grave’

By AFP
April 03, 2022

Bucha, Ukraine: Almost 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter town outside Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, its mayor told AFP on Saturday after the Ukrainian army retook control of the key town from Russia.

"In Bucha, we have already buried 280 people in mass graves," mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP by phone.

