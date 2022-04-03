300 people buried in ‘mass grave’

Bucha, Ukraine: Almost 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter town outside Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, its mayor told AFP on Saturday after the Ukrainian army retook control of the key town from Russia.
"In Bucha, we have already buried 280 people in mass graves," mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP by phone.
