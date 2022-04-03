 
close
Sunday April 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Cold War bunkers back in vogue!

By AFP
April 03, 2022

Meyrin, Switzerland: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reawakened interest in Switzerland’s concrete nuclear fallout shelters, built during the Cold War with enough space to shelter everyone in the country.

Since the 1960s, every Swiss municipality has had to build nuclear bunkers for their residents, while such shelters have also been mandatory in all homes and residential buildings over a certain size built since then.

Comments