Rare Picasso exhibition held in Senegal

Dakar: An unprecedented Picasso exhibition opened this week in Senegal’s capital Dakar, where about a dozen of the Spanish master’s works are displayed alongside African art, from which he drew inspiration.
A pioneering modern artist who died in France in 1973, Picasso left behind a vast and influential body of work including paintings, sculptures and ceramics.
He was one of the founders of the Cubist movement, and was heavily inspired by African art, with the influence notable in seminal paintings such as "Les Demoiselles d’Avignon". However, Picasso’s interest in Africa remains relatively unknown in Senegal.
