Macron holds first election rally

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday holds his first rally of the French election campaign, with far-right rival Marine Le Pen eating into what once seemed his unassailable lead barely a week ahead of the ballot.

The centrist Macron threw his hat into the election ring at the last moment and has been distracted by the war in Ukraine, conducting diplomacy from the Elysee while Le Pen paces the country to discuss basic issues, including purchasing power.

With the first round of elections on April 10 -- followed by a run-off on April 24 -- polls have shown Le Pen comfortably in second place in the initial stage and narrowing the gap on Macron for round two.