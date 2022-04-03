 
close
Sunday April 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

The Hungarian internet TV fighting ‘propaganda’

By AFP
April 03, 2022

Budapest: Their studio is makeshift and their funds are largely crowd-sourced, yet Hungary’s top YouTube politics channel is one of the few voices left in the country critical of the government.

Partizan has become essential viewing for hundreds of thousands of Hungarians ahead of Sunday’s general elections in which nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces his tightest fight for political survival in years.

Comments