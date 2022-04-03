US judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell request for new trial

New York: A request for a new trial by Ghislaine Maxwell, the former Jeffrey Epstein associate who was convicted of child sex trafficking late last year, was denied Friday by a federal judge in New York.
Maxwell’s lawyers filed for a retrial in January after juror Scotty David -- identified by his first and middle names -- told media outlets he had persuaded fellow panelists to convict the 60-year-old by recalling his own experiences as a sex abuse victim, a fact he did not reveal during jury selection.
Przemysl, Poland: The once sleepy city of Przemysl, on Poland’s border with Ukraine, has rallied since Russia...
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kyiv region" after invading Russian forces retreated from...
Moscow: Russian police detained 200 people on Saturday at protests against Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine,...
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine on Saturday said photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin was found dead near the capital...
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Police in Kyrgyzstan detained around 20 activists who defied court bans on rallies related to...
Bucha, Ukraine: Almost 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter town outside Ukraine’s...
Comments