US judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell request for new trial

New York: A request for a new trial by Ghislaine Maxwell, the former Jeffrey Epstein associate who was convicted of child sex trafficking late last year, was denied Friday by a federal judge in New York.

Maxwell’s lawyers filed for a retrial in January after juror Scotty David -- identified by his first and middle names -- told media outlets he had persuaded fellow panelists to convict the 60-year-old by recalling his own experiences as a sex abuse victim, a fact he did not reveal during jury selection.