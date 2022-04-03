After crisis, Spain’s right-wing PP appoints new leader

Seville, Spain: Spain’s opposition Popular Party (PP) on Saturday appoints Alberto Nunez Feijoo as leader in the hope the calm, experienced moderate with a pragmatic outlook will return the right-wing faction to power.
After 13 years governing Galicia in northwestern Spain with an impressive track record of four absolute majorities, the party is hoping the 60-year-old will be able to translate his regional success to a national level.
Przemysl, Poland: The once sleepy city of Przemysl, on Poland’s border with Ukraine, has rallied since Russia...
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kyiv region" after invading Russian forces retreated from...
Moscow: Russian police detained 200 people on Saturday at protests against Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine,...
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine on Saturday said photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin was found dead near the capital...
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Police in Kyrgyzstan detained around 20 activists who defied court bans on rallies related to...
Bucha, Ukraine: Almost 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter town outside Ukraine’s...
Comments