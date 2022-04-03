 
Sunday April 03, 2022
After crisis, Spain’s right-wing PP appoints new leader

By AFP
April 03, 2022

Seville, Spain: Spain’s opposition Popular Party (PP) on Saturday appoints Alberto Nunez Feijoo as leader in the hope the calm, experienced moderate with a pragmatic outlook will return the right-wing faction to power.

After 13 years governing Galicia in northwestern Spain with an impressive track record of four absolute majorities, the party is hoping the 60-year-old will be able to translate his regional success to a national level.

