Bondi Beach swallowed as monster surf hits Australia’s east

Sydney: Huge waves battered Australia’s east coast Saturday, sweeping water into properties and engulfing Sydney’s Bondi Beach.
Danger warnings were issued for most of the coast in New South Wales as strong winds whipped up damaging waves.
A video of a monster swell, which reached up to five metres (16 feet) high, showed the tide rushing up to the doors of homes, while onlookers ran from the surging water at Avoca Beach, about 90 minutes drive north of Sydney. Peter Evans from the NSW State Emergency Service told AFP that crews were attending to several homes in the area where water had entered but conditions were easing.
