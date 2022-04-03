Artists hail revolutionary Joni Mitchell at pre-Grammy gala

Las Vegas: Music’s legends and hitmakers turned out Friday to honor Joni Mitchell -- the Canadian-born folk icon behind classics including "A Case Of You" -- at a charity gala ahead of the Grammys that featured moving tributes and glassy eyes.

The 78-year-old Mitchell donned a sequined kimono-style robe, bejeweled black beret and bright red nails at the MusiCares show where artists including Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Angelique Kidjo and Stephen Stills, along with this year’s leading Grammy nominee Jon Batiste, paid homage to her vast oeuvre.

"It’s been quite a year," the artist known for her distinct contralto and open-tuned guitar told journalists on the red carpet.

In December she was among the inductees at the Kennedy Center Honors gala, one of America’s most prestigious arts awards.