Artists hail revolutionary Joni Mitchell at pre-Grammy gala

Las Vegas: Music’s legends and hitmakers turned out Friday to honor Joni Mitchell -- the Canadian-born folk icon behind classics including "A Case Of You" -- at a charity gala ahead of the Grammys that featured moving tributes and glassy eyes.
The 78-year-old Mitchell donned a sequined kimono-style robe, bejeweled black beret and bright red nails at the MusiCares show where artists including Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Angelique Kidjo and Stephen Stills, along with this year’s leading Grammy nominee Jon Batiste, paid homage to her vast oeuvre.
"It’s been quite a year," the artist known for her distinct contralto and open-tuned guitar told journalists on the red carpet.
In December she was among the inductees at the Kennedy Center Honors gala, one of America’s most prestigious arts awards.
Przemysl, Poland: The once sleepy city of Przemysl, on Poland’s border with Ukraine, has rallied since Russia...
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kyiv region" after invading Russian forces retreated from...
Moscow: Russian police detained 200 people on Saturday at protests against Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine,...
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine on Saturday said photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin was found dead near the capital...
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Police in Kyrgyzstan detained around 20 activists who defied court bans on rallies related to...
Bucha, Ukraine: Almost 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter town outside Ukraine’s...
Comments