Birthday boy Latham’s ton crushes Netherlands

HAMILTON: New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with a comfortable 118-run victory against the Netherlands in Hamilton on Saturday.

Tom Latham was the architect of the victory. New Zealand were in dire straits against the sprightly opponents, reduced to 89/6 within 23 overs. However, Latham played the ultimate captain’s knock, his 123-ball 140* reviving the hosts and eventually taking them to 264/9.

His knock – his career-best score in ODI cricket – was laced with 10 fours and five sixes and came on his birthday.

Latham held one end as wickets kept falling at the other end. He arrived at the crease at the fall of the third wicket in the eighth over and stayed till the end of New Zealand’s 50 overs.

He was provided good support by late order batsmen Colin de Grandhomme (16), Doug Bracewell (41) and Ish Sodhi (18).

Fred Klaassen took three for 36 and Logan van Beek grabbed four for 56.

Michael Rippon and captain Pieter Seelaar took one wicket each.

Netherlands faltered in their chase. They were 4/2 within the first two overs – Doug Bracewell and Kyle Jamieson saw off the openers – and thereafter, it was an uphill battle. There was a fighting second-wicket partnership between Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede, the duo putting on 77, but they were dismissed for 31 and 37 respectively, and Netherlands had no way back.

Rippon was the only other batter to manage double figures, scoring 18.

They were bundled out for 146 in 34.1 overs, with Michael Bracewell returning figures of 3/21.

Kyle Jamieson and Ish Sodhi got two each.

Latham was declared the man of the match.

The final ODI will be played in Hamilton on Monday (tomorrow), with Netherlands looking to gain valuable CWCSL points while New Zealand will pursue the sweep.

The victory meant New Zealand jumped from No.11 to eighth in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table, leapfrogging Pakistan, with 50 points. Netherlands remain at the bottom of the 13-team table, with 25 points after nine matches.