Southgate wary of lack of preparation time

DOHA: England manager Gareth Southgate is wary of the little time he will have to prepare his squad for the 2022 World Cup despite a kind draw for the group stages.
The Three Lions will face Iran on the opening day of the tournament in Qatar on November 21, just eight days after the final Premier League games before the international break for the World Cup begins.
England will also face the USA and potentially a British derby against Scotland or Wales should either of those sides see off Ukraine in a playoff.
LONDON: Chelsea slumped to a first defeat to Brentford since 1939 as Christian Eriksen inspired the Bees to a 4-1 win...
HAMILTON: New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with a comfortable 118-run victory against the...
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool moved top of the Premier League for the first time this year as Diogo Jota’s header and a late...
DOHA: Having fought to win the respect of Iran’s football public, Dragan Skocic now has a World Cup showdown with...
AUGUSTA: Injured Tiger Woods thrilled golf fans with a mere practice round at Augusta National, but other elite...
MIAMI: Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from creating Miami Open history after defeating defending champion Hubert...
Comments