Naseem leaves for county stint

LAHORE: Pakistan’s young pacer Naseem Shah, who was signed by the Gloucestershire County Cricket Club for the upcoming 2022 season, has left for England on Saturday.
Naseem will play for the county club for the first few months of the 2022 season until the end of the Club’s participation in the T20 Vitality Blast tournament group stages.
The 18-years-old may then be released from June if he receives a national call-up.
