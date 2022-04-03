Medvedev set for hernia op, expects to be out 1-2 months

PARIS: World number two Daniil Medvedev announced Saturday he will undergo surgery to fix a hernia problem and could be sidelined for up to two months, casting doubt on his participation in next month’s French Open.
“The last months I have been playing with a small hernia,” the 26-year-old Russian said in a post on Twitter.
“Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1-2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon.”
The second Grand Slam of the season takes place in Roland Garros from May 22 to June 5.
