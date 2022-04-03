Fehmida satisfied with players’ training

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza stressed the taekwondo and handball camps’ athletes to work harder to achieve laurels.
The minister interacted with the players under training. Players gave their feedback to her and showed satisfaction with the facilities. On her visit, the IPC minister also met with the foreign coaches training players.
Two coaches, one from South Korea and one from Iran, have been hired to train respective sports athletes.
Yousef Karami, the Iranian coach, apprised the minister about the players’ training.
On the occasion the minister hoped that through camps like these the athletes could perform on a level which would bring honor to the nation.
Currently, 52 players are training at taekwondo camp and 20 players are taking part in handball camp.
