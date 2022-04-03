Babar surpasses Yousuf with 16th century

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam added another record to his name when he surpassed former captain Mohammad Yousuf in the list of most ODI centuries by Pakistani batsmen on Saturday.

The skipper played a remarkable unbeaten 105-run innings to help Pakistan to a nine-wicket victory over Australia to seal the ODI series by 2-1.

This was his 16th ODI century -- second most by a Pakistani batter in ODIs.

Babar surpassed Yousuf who has 15 ODI centuries to his name. The list is led by Saeed Anwar with 20 tons.

The captain Babar now also has the best century percentage among all the batters who have batted in at least 30 innings.

The skipper is also the quickest to reach 16 ODI centuries. He did so in 84 innings, leaving Hashim Amla of South Africa behind by a margin of 10 innings.

On the other hand, Imam broke the 37-year-old record of England’s Graham Gooch of scoring most runs in a three-match ODI series against Australia. Imam made 298 runs in the series to go past 289 runs scored by the Englishman in 1985.