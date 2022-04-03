Australia tip injured Perry to make final against England

CHRISTCHURCH: Australia’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was tipped Saturday to take her place in the Women’s World Cup final against England despite a nagging back injury, but was unlikely to bowl.

The Australian cricketing icon, who has achieved multiple batting and bowling firsts on the international stage, is continuing to struggle with back spasms which sidelined her from the past two games.

Following a rigorous training session on the eve of the final on Sunday (today) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Australia captain Meg Lanning said it was “looking pretty good” that Perry would play as a specialist batter.

Australia are aiming for a record seventh World Cup victory while defending champions England are seeking their fifth.

In this tournament, Australia have maintained an unblemished record, starting with a 12-run victory over England, their closest result, and building to a 157-run walloping of the West Indies in the semi-finals.

It has been a rockier path for England who were on the brink of elimination after losing their first three games before recovering to win the next five — including a 137-run semi-final thrashing of South Africa.

“It’s obviously brilliant to be in this position, knowing where we were a couple of weeks ago,” said England captain Heather Knight, adding there was “no magical moment” when they turned their form around.

“It doesn’t fit the story that people want to write but it was just about remaining as calm as we could, not panicking, and realising that a lot of things that were going wrong were in our control.”