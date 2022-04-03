Police directed to ensure smooth traffic flow

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP Road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway, and Islamabad expressway and take strict action against those creating inconvenience for the road users.
While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic-related issues, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway, and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there. He said that complaints about any inconvenience to people can be lodged with ITP Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.
Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, the SSP (Traffic) said that ITP is taking steps to ensure a safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users. He said that special enforcement squads have been constituted to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and also smooth traffic flow in busy areas.
He further directed to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination.
Meanwhile, the spokesman said that 13,980 vehicles have been fined during the current year for hampering the smooth flow of traffic and involvement in, over-loading.
The police spokesman said that efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and the cooperation of road users in crucial to overcoming traffic-related problems.
