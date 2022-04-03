Teenager commits suicide

LAHORE: A teenage boy committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in Johar Town on Saturday.

The victim Syed Ahsan Raza, a resident of Shadiwal, reportedly was frustrated over his poor domestic conditions. On the day of the incident, he was so depressed that he shot himself dead.

Edhi Foundation removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Police said that they were investigating the matter.

Body of boy recovered from canal: A body of a 12-year-old boy was recovered from canal near Campus Bridge in Muslim Town police area on Sunday.

The boy has not been identified yet. It is suspected that the boy might have drowned while he was taking bath. Edhi Ambulance shifted the body to the morgue.

Meanwhile, A 40-year-old man was found dead in canal near Dharampura Bridge Mustafabad on Saturday.

Police claimed that the man identified as Chand was an addict and might have fallen in the canal accidentally. Edhi Ambulance shifted the body to the morgue for postmortem.

Man found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead near Taxali Chowk in Tabi City police area on Saturday.

Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died after overdosing on drugs. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Body of minor recovered from canal: Body of a five-year-old unidentified child was recovered from canal near Campus Bridge on Saturday.

Reportedly, a passerby spotted the body floating in the canal and alerted police. A police team reached the spot on information and with the help of Rescue 1122 fished out the body. Edhi Ambulance removed it to morgue for autopsy. Police said that the cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy. They were trying to ascertain the identity of the victim.

Woman dies, husband injured in accident: A 60-year-old woman died and her husband was injured in a road accident near Chungi Amar Sadhu on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Arshad Ali and Latifan Bibi riding a bike and going somewhere. As they reached near Shanghai Bridge on Ferozepur Road, a corporation truck collided with the bike. The victims received serious injuries. The injuries claimed life of Latifan Bibi.

The injured Arshad Ali was shifted to Lahore General Hospital for treatment. Police said that they were investigating the matter.

Valuables gutted: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a room in Shahdara on Saturday.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in the room reportedly due to short-circuit on Haider road Rachna Town. Nearby people tried to control it. On failure, they called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

292 road accidents in City: At least nine people died, whereas 1348 were injured in 1311 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 827 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 521 minor injured Rescue Medical Teams. The majority (73%) involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed those 654 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians, and 538 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 292 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 275 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 115 Multan in with 115 victims and at third Faisalabad with 90 road accidents and 99 victims.

The details further reveal that 1357 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1105 males & 252 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 235 were under 18 years of age, 730 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 392 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 1177 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 148 motorcars, 31 vans, 17 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 131 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Woman held for possessing hashish: Railways Police Quetta division has arrested a woman for carrying 3.5 kilogram hashish in her bag.

According to details, the accused Shafqat Bibi was checked by lady head constable at main entrance of Quetta railway station. Upon check, 3.5kg hashish was recovered from her handbag who was arrested on the spot. The accused was bound to travel from Quetta to Lahore in Jaffer Express train.

A case under section 9-C/CNSA Act has been registered against her at railways police station Quetta and further investigation is under process.