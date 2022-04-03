Hot, dry weather predicted

LAHORE : Hot and dry weather was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly trough was likely to affect northern parts of the Country on today evening/night. They further predicted that dust raising/gusty winds were expected in plain areas of Punjab in the afternoon.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 37.2°C and minimum was 20°C.