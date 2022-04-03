Religious parties call for Islamic system to end crisis

LAHORE : Speakers at a meeting of Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) on Saturday said the successive rulers of the country did not implement the system of Quran and Sunnah in the country and showed allegiance to the western countries, bringing the country at the verge of economic collapse.

It is time the Islamic system of justice and peace should be enforced to rid the country of crises, said the leaders of MYC, a conglomerate of religio-political parties representing all schools of thought, who met to discuss the prevailing situation under with president Dr Abul Khair M Zubair in the chair and Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq as chief guest. Sirajul Haq said the PTI government collapsed because those who brought it to power left it on its own. He warned Prime Minister Imran Khan against gathering the PTI workers in Islamabad during voting on no-confidence motion, saying it could lead to clash and create dangerous political crisis. The meeting expressed concern over the prevailing crisis and political instability and made it clear that the only way forward to stop foreign interference in Pakistan’s internal issues was the nation’s self-reliance and enforcement of Islamic system. The meeting said the US interference in Pakistan’s affairs was unacceptable to every citizen, asking the nation to stand united to protect the sovereignty of the country. Sirajul Haq said that it was an open secret that Pakistan remained under the influence of the US and west since every ruler submitted before Washington despite that US had meddled in country’s internal affairs and ditched Pakistan at every time of trial.

He said the PTI government also surrendered to the international lending agencies working on the behest of the US. He said Pakistan’s economy was virtually under the control of the IMF and the ruling party’s ill-conceived polices made it possible. Dr Abul Khair Zubair said the nation must stand united to challenge the western conspiracies against the country. He said the tested faces and parties were not solution to the problems rather it needed able, honest and dedicated leadership. He said only religious parties could transform Pakistan into Islamic welfare state where every citizen would be ensured all basic needs and rights.