Officers’ performance evaluation data sought

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said official duties should not be affected in any way.

Key performance indicators (KPIs) have been issued for evaluating performance of the officers and in this regard provision of data on online portal must be ensured within 10 days, he added.

He was chairing the secretaries’ conference at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the additional chief secretary and secretaries of all the departments while the additional chief secretary and secretaries of South Punjab participated through a video link.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said work should start now to control smog.

He directed that action be taken against smoky vehicles and factories causing environmental pollution.

The chief secretary said all the departments should ensure implementation of guidelines regarding anti-dengue and speed up the process of anti-dengue activities and fumigation throughout the province.

He also issued instructions to the administrative secretaries regarding early disposal of pension cases and conducting visits to Ramazan bazaars.

He mentioned that best arrangements should be made in Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to people.