Lawyers manhandle protesting teachers over roadblock

LAHORE : An unpleasant situation developed at teachers’ sit-in outside Punjab Civil Secretariat on Saturday when some lawyers allegedly manhandled the protesting teachers for blocking a road for almost a month.

A public college’s teachers have been observing the sit-in outside the civil secretariat for 27 days demanding pay and service protection. On Saturday, some lawyers from nearby courts visited the camp and asked the teachers to end their protest as they (the lawyers) had been facing difficulties in reaching courts. The teachers refused to do so, observing that a peaceful protest was their right and they did not mean to create problems for others. The lawyers got infuriated and allegedly manhandled some teachers. The police present there did not take any action to stop thae lawyers, alleged convener of pay and service protection committee Assistant Professor Ghulam Murtaza while talking to The News.

He said teachers were fighting for a much bigger cause and added the incident was really unfortunate. He said the teachers would continue their protest till acceptance of their demands as over 6,500 teachers had been facing pay deduction for quite some time despite regularisation of their services.The pay and service protection committee has demanded the Punjab bar Council cancel the licences of lawyers involved in the incident. Ghulam Murtaza demanded Punjab IG to take action against policemen who did not stop the lawyers from creating law and order situation.