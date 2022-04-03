Buzdar attends PA session, meets MPAs

LAHORE : Former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday attended the Punjab Assembly session and also met with the Members of the Provincial Assembly to discuss strategy for the success of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Chief Minister slot.

Former ministers and MPAs welcomed the former chief minister on his arrival in Punjab Assembly. Usman Buzdar said that he believed in politics of public service and did everything for the development of the province and the prosperity of the people. Usman Buzdar said that Ch Pervaiz Elahi will be elected Chief Minister with majority. Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced two-month remission in the imprisonment of inmates in the prisons of the province as a summary has been approved in this regard. Usman Buzdar said he made record visits to the jails to inspect the provision of basic facilities to the prisoners, said a handout issued here. He said that the provision of quality food to the prisoners at the jail’s canteens has been ensured. The number of telephones was increased in every jail for easy contact of prisoners with their families. It is worth mentioning that jails reforms are made during Usman Buzdar’s tenure and he took exemplary measures for the welfare of prisons.

Opp to face defeat: Chohan: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday claimed that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be elected as Punjab Chief Minister by bagging more than 200 votes. Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he termed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as suspicious. He said that those derailing country’s political system should be tried under article 6. He further said that opponents would face defeat in Punjab Assembly and the centre as well. To a question, Fayazul Hassan Chohan said that media was an independent pillar of the state and it should be allowed to work independently.