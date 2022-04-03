Security tightened in Pindi during Ramazan

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi police bosses have planned to protect the city and citizens during Ramazan by deploying heavy force at shopping centres, Ramazan Sasta Bazaars, Masajid, and Imambargahs to avoid any troublesome incidents by the miscreants, the police said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Omar Saeed Malik visited 16 Ramazan Bazaars, holy places of worship, and different sensitive points in and around the city and deployed the required force of police and paramilitary strength, the police maintained, adding that additional traffic police have also been deployed at susceptible intersections of the city to ensure flow of traffic without any resistance.

Meanwhile, SSP (Operations), Waseem Riaz Khan said that fool-proof security has been provided to Masajid and Imambargahs by deploying 1,320 armed personnel at the marked points around the worship places.